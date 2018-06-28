SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A military-grade explosive device was found in a Suffolk residence on Thursday, a portion of Wilroy Road has been closed.

According to officials, Emergency Communications were notified at 5:11 p.m. to the concern located in the 1300 block of Wilroy Road.

The Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office and the State Police Bomb Squad reported to the scene. No evacuations of nearby residences are necessary.

Wilroy Road is currently closed in both directions at Suburban Drive to River Creek Drive as the investigation continues. Suffolk Police are on scene assisting in traffic control.

