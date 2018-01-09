WASHINGTON -- As pallbearers carried Sen. John McCain’s casket down the steps of the Capitol, one service member respectfully persisted after a plastic covering was blown off the casket and onto his head.

The moment happened as the funeral procession prepared to leave the U.S. Capitol bound for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

With a gust of wind, the plastic covering over the senator’s casket blew into the face of a military pallbearer as they walked down the steps.

Without missing a beat, the service member continued his duties, marching alongside other service members to deliver the casket to a waiting hearse. The plastic remained over his head the entire time.

Not until the casket was in the hearse did another service member gently remove the plastic covering. He then folded it up and placed it inside the hearse.

Later, the funeral procession arrived at the memorial where Cindy McCain laid a wreath down to honor veterans.

