NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Newport News Shipbuilding is celebrating a major milestone.

On Friday, the final keel section of the future USS John F. Kennedy (CVN-79) aircraft carrier was lowered into place. That’s the last major part of the ship that sits below the waterline.

The Director of Carrier Construction, Mike Butler, said the ship should be ready to launch in November 2019. He said workers at Newport News Shipbuilding are sailing through assembling the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.

"About three months ahead of schedule," said Butler.

TIME LAPSE: Keel laid down for future USS John F. Kennedy (CVN-79)

It’s a sense of pride that Butler credits for keeping the crew motivated.

"I think everybody’s proud of the fact that when you walk through these gates, nobody else does what we do." He added, "When you look on the news and you see that carrier going in harm's way or in humanitarian aid, and we know our fingerprints are on it, that’s a pretty cool thing."

Butler said it’s taken four years to get to this moment on a budget that’s 18 percent less than they had to assemble USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78). They’re building the ship in a more efficient way by using augmented reality and 3-dimensional visuals on a tablet to see the where everything goes.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

PHOTOS: Final keep section laid down for future USS John F. Kennedy

PHOTOS: Final keel section laid down for future USS John F. Kennedy

The digital technology gets rid of paper drawings, cuts down on work hours, and fits the mission of the nuclear-powered ship. It's a mission to serve 50 years in the Navy and save $4 billion compared to older, Nimitz-class nuclear-powered carriers.

Sam Carper is the Construction Superintendent. He said it’s been "quite a quest seeing this ship come together."

"Watching the craftsmen and watching the pride that they put into this stuff. It really makes you feel well," said Carper.

He also said building the Kennedy is a unique job that the crew takes to heart.

"It feels good, a sense of accomplishment. Being able to be part of something like this is amazing," said machine handler, Cordaryl Butler.

It’s a 21st-century job that’s building patriotism in the community as the ship gets ready to meet open waters.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC