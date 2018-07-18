VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Car dealerships across Hampton Roads are getting ready to fire up the grills and toss hot dogs and hamburgers on them. The Second Annual Cookout for the Troops will offer food as well as an opportunity to support the USO of Hampton Roads.

The event takes place on July 21 at 49 car dealerships that are part of the Hampton Roads Automobile Dealers Association. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., anyone with a military ID gets a free hot dog or hamburger. The offer is for active-duty military members, retired service members, reserves, and dependents.

Anyone who does not have a military ID can get a hot dog or burger with a donation to the USO. The participating dealerships also will donate $25 to the USO of Hampton Roads for every test drive that takes place during the event.

Here is the list of participating dealerships:

Banister Nissan Of Norfolk

Banister Nissan Of Chesapeake

Casey BMW

Casey Chevrolet

Casey Honda

Casey Kia

Casey Toyota

Casey Volkswagen Subaru

Cavalier Ford Chesapeake Square

Cavalier Ford Greenbrier

Cavalier Mazda

Charles Barker Lexus Newport News

Charles Barker Lexus Virginia Beach

Charles Barker Maserati

Charles Barker Mercedes-Benz

Charles Barker Toyota

Checkered Flag Honda

Checkered Flag Hyundai

Checkered Flag Toyota

Checkered Flag Volkswagen

Duke Automotive

First Team Toyota

Gloucester Toyota

Hall Acura Newport News

Hall Acura Virginia Beach

Hall Chevrolet

Hall Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Chesapeake

Hall Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Virginia Beach

Hall Ford, Lincoln Newport News

Hall Honda

Hall Hyundai Chesapeake

Hall Hyundai Newport News

Hall Mazda

Hall Nissan Chesapeake

Hall Nissan Virginia Beach

Pomoco Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep Ram Newport News

Pomoco Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep Ram, Alfa Romeo, Fiat Hampton

Pomoco Nissan, Mitsubishi Of Hampton

Rick Hendrick Cadillac

Rick Hendrick Chevrolet

Southern Buick, GMC, Kia Greenbrier

Southern Chrysler, Jeep Greenbrier

Southern Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Fiat Norfolk

Southern Buick, GMC, Kia Virginia Beach

Southern Volkswagen

Tysinger Audi

Tysinger Hyundai, Genesis

Tysinger Mercedes-Benz, Sprinter, Smart

Wynne Ford

Media groups from the area, including 13News Now, are supporting the event.

