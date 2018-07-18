VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Car dealerships across Hampton Roads are getting ready to fire up the grills and toss hot dogs and hamburgers on them. The Second Annual Cookout for the Troops will offer food as well as an opportunity to support the USO of Hampton Roads.
The event takes place on July 21 at 49 car dealerships that are part of the Hampton Roads Automobile Dealers Association. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., anyone with a military ID gets a free hot dog or hamburger. The offer is for active-duty military members, retired service members, reserves, and dependents.
Anyone who does not have a military ID can get a hot dog or burger with a donation to the USO. The participating dealerships also will donate $25 to the USO of Hampton Roads for every test drive that takes place during the event.
Here is the list of participating dealerships:
- Banister Nissan Of Norfolk
- Banister Nissan Of Chesapeake
- Casey BMW
- Casey Chevrolet
- Casey Honda
- Casey Kia
- Casey Toyota
- Casey Volkswagen Subaru
- Cavalier Ford Chesapeake Square
- Cavalier Ford Greenbrier
- Cavalier Mazda
- Charles Barker Lexus Newport News
- Charles Barker Lexus Virginia Beach
- Charles Barker Maserati
- Charles Barker Mercedes-Benz
- Charles Barker Toyota
- Checkered Flag Honda
- Checkered Flag Hyundai
- Checkered Flag Toyota
- Checkered Flag Volkswagen
- Duke Automotive
- First Team Toyota
- Gloucester Toyota
- Hall Acura Newport News
- Hall Acura Virginia Beach
- Hall Chevrolet
- Hall Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Chesapeake
- Hall Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Virginia Beach
- Hall Ford, Lincoln Newport News
- Hall Honda
- Hall Hyundai Chesapeake
- Hall Hyundai Newport News
- Hall Mazda
- Hall Nissan Chesapeake
- Hall Nissan Virginia Beach
- Pomoco Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep Ram Newport News
- Pomoco Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep Ram, Alfa Romeo, Fiat Hampton
- Pomoco Nissan, Mitsubishi Of Hampton
- Rick Hendrick Cadillac
- Rick Hendrick Chevrolet
- Southern Buick, GMC, Kia Greenbrier
- Southern Chrysler, Jeep Greenbrier
- Southern Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Fiat Norfolk
- Southern Buick, GMC, Kia Virginia Beach
- Southern Volkswagen
- Tysinger Audi
- Tysinger Hyundai, Genesis
- Tysinger Mercedes-Benz, Sprinter, Smart
- Wynne Ford
Media groups from the area, including 13News Now, are supporting the event.
