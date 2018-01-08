NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — For the first time since 1980, the Army is replacing its physical fitness test.

250 senior Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) leaders were at Fort Eustis to get a taste of the revised test.

Command Sergeant Major Tabitha Gavia is one of the senior leaders in the Army, taking the Combat Fitness Test.

"This rocks! This is so completely awesome,” said Gavia. "It is truly functional fitness, I'm totally pumped, I am."

The updated version of this test, designed to prepare soldiers for combat, has been in the works for six years. It's a gender and age-neutral test with six events, including deadlifts, power throws, pushups, and much more.

"It is much harder,” said Gavia.

“It's grueling,” said Command Sergeant Major Kenneth Kraus. "I think it's going to be worth it in the long run. We're going to have a better trained and a better fit force."

Although the course is physically more challenging, it gets a thumb up from the TRADOC Commanding General, Stephen Townsend.

"I think it's far superior to what I have been doing over the last 36 years,” he said.

General Townsend said the updated test represents a shift in the Army fitness culture. "The day I took it, I knew this is exactly what the Army needs.”

Command Physical Therapist, Lieutenant Colonel David Feltwell said the changes will also help reduce injuries many soldiers experience.

"Clearly there's a need for something different from what we've been doing,” said Feltwell.

This year, 60 battalions will start using the revised test and more revisions will come. The battalions will give feedback for the Army so it can refine it before nationwide use begins in October 2020.

