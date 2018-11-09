NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — After Governor Ralph Northam issued a mandatory evacuation for Zone A Monday, Rear Adm. Charles Rock, commander of Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, authorized an emergency evacuation for active duty Navy and civilian personnel, dependents of active duty service members, and reservists on active duty residing in Hampton Roads and Virginia Zone A Tuesday morning.

The evacuation authorized by Rear Adm. Rock will remain in effect until Sunday Sept. 16.

"The safety of our personnel and their families is my top priority right now," said the commander. "I ask that everyone traveling please keep safety in mind and remember to muster with their chain of command when they reach safe haven."

Navy Region Mid-Atlantic evacuees are authorized to proceed within 500 miles of Asheville, NC, the designated safe haven.

Parent commands must determine whether the individuals should evacuate, whether the location is covered under disaster or emergency declaration issued by the federal or state government and whether a mandatory or voluntary evacuation order was issued due to Hurricane Florence.

Any individuals evacuating as authorized by parent command should proceed to the remote safe haven designated by their individual orders. Individuals who have been authorized to evacuate, but are unable to obtain official orders before leaving should keep receipts for reimbursement and coordinate with parent command upon return.

Any costs incurred for evacuees who are not authorized to leave are their own responsibility.

All personnel evacuating should update their Navy Family Accountability Assessment system account.

Service members should discuss evacuation reporting requirements with their chain of command and family members.

Navy Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) offices will remain open in Hampton Roads for as long as possible to support Navy and Marine Corps personnel and their families with evacuation assistance loans; priority will be given to residents in Zone A. Because of the sortie of ships and personnel, the active duty member is not required to be present for NMCRS to assist the family.

Support will be available to families who choose not to evacuate through local cities and communities. Everyone is encouraged to check with their local municipality on shelter locations and to monitor local and social media for information and updates.

