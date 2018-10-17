NORFOLK, Va. — With all the deployments and all the moves, being a military kid isn't easy.

The Department of Defense estimates there are approximately 1.9 million military children in the U.S., and 765,000 military children have active duty parents. More than 700,000 children have experienced the deployment of one or more parent since 2001. Approximately 225,000 of them have at least one parent who is currently deployed

That is where a program from Big Brothers Big Sisters Services Hampton Roads called "Operation Bigs" comes in. It provides one-on-one mentorship for children of military families.

Navy veteran Ray Cunnikin has served as a Big Brother mentor for the last year.

"I understand military kids have a lot of challenges," he said. "There are many times when kids don't have a positive influence in their lives, and so I feel like, just based on my life experience, I have something to offer."

Big Brothers Big Sisters Military Mentoring Program Manager Sylvia Muller said the need in this community is especially great.

"You know, military families face unique challenges, and our Big Brothers and Big Sisters are there to guide, to help," she said. "Very excited that we have Operation Bigs in Hampton Roads. We have all branches here located, and the ability to set up a military child with a role model mentor in their life is just so exciting and so awesome."

To be a Big Brothers Big Sisters mentor, you must pass a background check, complete the application and orientation process and commit to mentoring for one year.

