NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The 5th Coast Guard District is under new leadership. A change of command ceremony took place at Nauticus on Friday morning.

Rear Admiral Keith Smith is taking over from Rear Admiral Meredith Austin.

Austin, who has been in charge since April 2016, will head to the Coast Guard headquarters next, where she will serve as the Deputy for Operations Policy and Capabilities.

The 5th District spans from central New Jersey to the North and South Carolina border.

