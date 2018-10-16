PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Legare returned home to Portsmouth on Monday after a 12-week parol on the North Atlantic.

The multi-mission 270-foot Cutter provided search and rescue capabilities and living marine resource protection. Missions include search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, marine environmental protection, homeland security, and national defense operations.

In more than 12,000 miles of patrolling, the crew supported five search and rescue missions.

One of the rescue missions included a disables and adrift 438-foot liquid asphalt tanker that suffered a catastrophic engine room fire approximately 50 miles off Nantucket. The Coast Guard Cutter Legare was able to save 40 lives.

"I could not be prouder of this crew and their incredible accomplishments during these days we’ve been away. I know it is not without sacrifice and certainly, the families back home take on a lot of that burden but rest assured, your sailor is doing their duty and doing it well,” said Cmdr. Blake Stockwell, the Legare’s commanding officer. “The successes from this patrol highlight and remind me why I love going to sea, the sailors that bring the ship to life and serve with devotion and honor the country we love.”

