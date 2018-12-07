PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- The Coast Guard medevaced an 80-year-old from a cruise ship that was 150 miles southeast of Wilmington, NC.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard were contacted by the ship's crew who requested the medvac. The 80-year-old woman had reportedly suffered a stroke and needed medical attention.

The Coast Guard sent an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter to assist.

After hoisting the woman, the helicopter crew transported her to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington for treatment.

