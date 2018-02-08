VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Nineteen states, 120 days, and 6,000 miles.

If it sounds like a road trip, think again. It’s the itinerary for runners who are honoring service members who died through America's Run for the Fallen.

The route, which began in Fort Irwin, California, took them through Hampton Roads on Thursday. It was a momentous occasion for founder George Lutz.

“Because we know it is at the conclusion of one of the most historic and phenomenal tributes for our fallen military ever conceived," Lutz said.

With police and sheriff's deputy escorts, the runners safely made their way down Shore Drive. The runners made regular stops in order to read out names of approximately 20,000 fallen service members who died since the bombing of USS Cole 18 years ago.

"Using their dates of death, we've mapped a trail across America,” said Lutz. “And every mile, we stop and call out loud the names of one or more service members who gave their lives on a particular day."

Lutz admits, the journey has been grueling at times, but families who stop and share their stories make the experience worth it.

"We hope it will send a message to all those who don't understand that freedom comes at a price and it's important to remember who gave it to us," said Lutz.

Arlington National Cemetery is the group’s final destination. They expected to reach it by Sunday, August 5. They livestream each day and each ceremony at their stops for people to watch.

