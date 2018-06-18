NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- As a birthday tribute to the 41st President of the United States George H.W. Bush, sailors from the aircraft carrier named in his honor spanned out across Hampton Roads to participate in multiple community service projects.

It was one of the largest single-day community relations events coordinated by a Norfolk-based aircraft carrier. Project leader Karen Sakes-Ritland said about 1,000 sailors participated in 44 different projects.

“We just wanted to show our gratitude to the service as far as thanking them for supporting us in our jobs and serving our country,” said Sakes-Ritland.

These projects include maintenance at local parks and beaches, assisting with inventory at a public library, stocking shelves at food banks and participating in events with children at area youth organizations.

Bush, turned 94 on June 12, 2018, and is a former Naval aviator and the namesake of USS George H.W. Bush.

Sakes-Ritland said Bush was a strong advocate for serving in the community.

“We wanted to give back to our community in honor of Presidents Bush’s 94th birthday. We wanted to take the day off, but not actually off, but going out and volunteering,” said Sakes- Ritland.

© 2018 WVEC