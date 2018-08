VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — You may see a lot of emergency vehicles and activity near Naval Air Station Oceana on Friday.

The Navy and first responders are training by simulating a potential mishap, such as a crash. The exercise helps to make sure first responders are ready in case of an emergency. It's being done as part of the preparation for Oceana's annual air show.

The air show is just over a month away, on September 22 and 23. It's free and open to the public.

About 250,000 people attend the air show. How would first responders react if there was an emergency involving hundreds if not thousands of people? They wanted to show us #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/7T84VZ6rsS — Jaclyn Lee 13News Now (@13JaclynLee) August 10, 2018

© 2018 WVEC