NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- If you see smoke, lots of emergency personnel, or a crashed aircraft, don't worry it's just an exercise!

Joint Base Langley-Eustis is scheduled to conduct an aircraft crash exercise on July 17. The exercise is aimed to test the installation's ability to respond to and recover from an aircraft crash.

Anyone living nearby may see or smell smoke, or see a lot more emergency-response activities.

These types of exercises help ensure the continuing preparedness of the installation first responders.

For more information, contact the Fort Eustis Public Affairs office at 757-878-4920.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC