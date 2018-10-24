NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — According to a new report from the Government Accountability Office, "most weapons systems under development have major vulnerabilities, and the Department of Defense likely does not know the full extent of the problems."

The GAO said that from 2012 to 2017 the Defense Department testers routinely found mission-critical cyber vulnerabilities in nearly all U.S. weapon systems that were under development.

DOD Just Beginning to Grapple with Scale of Vulnerabilities by 13News Now on Scribd

The GAO said automation and connectivity make weapon systems more vulnerable to cyber attacks.

Using relatively simple tools and techniques, testers were able to take control of systems and largely operate undetected, due in part to basic issues such as poor password management and unencrypted communications.

"D.o.D's own testing shows they could be pretty easily hacked," said the GAO's Director of Acquisition and Sourcing Management Cristina Chaplain, in a podcast published on the agency's website. "Definitely shows that there are some things to be worried about."

Although the GAO and others have warned of cyber risks for decades, until recently, D.o.D. did not prioritize weapon systems cybersecurity.

"It looks grim unless they really see this as a wakeup call, and they start taking actions in a serious manner," said Chaplain.

However, the news gets worse. The report said that the vulnerabilities that D.o.D. is aware of likely represent a fraction of total vulnerabilities due to testing limitations. Not all programs have been tested and tests do not reflect the full range of threats.

Still, Chaplain said there are solutions.

"It may not be big money needed to fix their problems," she said. "There's basic cyber hygiene, things like password management. those can be fixed with just cultural changes."

