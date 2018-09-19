The Battleship Wisconsin is dressing up to welcome former crew members this week.

A giant, 70-foot-long homecoming lei is adorning the ship's bow for the 30th-anniversary reunion of the USS Wisconsin Association. The reunion is bringing together three generations of battleship sailors together, as the vessel took part in World War II, the Korean War, and Operation Desert Shield.

"That ship is our heritage. We were forged by our experiences,” Ranzy Weston, the president of the USS Wisconsin Association, said in a press release. “That’s why we come to Norfolk. We get to bond with our ship.”

Leis being placed on vessels for homecomings are a Navy tradition. This is the first lei to be placed Battleship Wisconsin since its arrival to Nauticus in 2000.

According to Nauticus, the decorative wreath was constructed by 20 active-duty volunteers over the course of five days.

The lei will adorn the ship through Monday.

