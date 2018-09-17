RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) — The Virginia Chamber Foundation, the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, and Navy Region Mid-Atlantic joined forces to launch a new initiative called the HIRE VETS NOW Fellowship Program.

The Fellowship is a NRMA approved SkillBridge program that will allow transitioning military personnel who are in their last six months of service, with proper command approval, to intern or fellow with approved companies. The approved companies are all Virginia Values Veterans Certified.

"This program will give transitioning servicemen and women the opportunity to intern with some of the Commonwealth's most innovative and successful private employers," said John I. Newby II, commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veteran's Services.

Networking events for the new program will be at Naval Station Norfolk beginning in September. The first event is scheduled for September 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Vista Point Conference Center at the naval station.

The events will help connect fellowship employers and transitioning military members. While the transitioning members will gain valuable private sector experience through this program, fellowship employers will have the opportunity to hire skilled veterans.

"The HIRE VETS NOW Fellowship Program is currently one that facilitates opportunities for transitioners to network with Veteran certified employers offering SkillBridge compliant internship opportunities," said Amanda Slosson of Navy Region Mid-Atlantic.

"The skills they learn will be invaluable as they seek new careers in the civilian workplace and perhaps careers with some of our V3 certified employers," stated Newby.

The HIRE VETS NOW networking events are open to all transitioning military members, veterans, and their spouses. There is no charge to attend, but pre-registration is requested.

