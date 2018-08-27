NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Monday will see a big step forward for the Navy and the F-35 program in Hampton Roads.

USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) will conduct flight operations with the F-35C Lightning II. This will be the first time the new fighter jets will join naval aircraft flight cycles.

Years ago, the Navy decided to switch out the FA-18 Hornet fighter jets with the newer F-35C.

The F-35 program is slated to supply all the military branches with different variants of the radar-evading jet, but the aircraft has been plagued by problems with cost-overruns, performance, and readiness for combat.

A recent report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office said Congress should consider withdrawing funding for the F-35 program until the Pentagon can correct almost 1,000 deficiencies with the jet.

