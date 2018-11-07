NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — One of the Navy's newest nuclear-powered submarines is returning from its maiden deployment.

“It’s been amazing... amazing deployment,” said USS John Warner sailor, Alejandro Acosta. “I’m ready to go home with my wife and my daughter, it is just unbelievable.”

The USS John Warner (SSN-785) traveled the world, logging more than 30,000 nautical miles during its seven months at sea.

The 132 sailors on board had some pretty amazing experiences, including joining the "Order of the Blue Nose." It means they sailed above the Arctic Circle. They also made stops in Scotland, Gibraltar UK, Spain, and Greece. Thirty-three of them earned submarine warfare qualifications.

According to the Military Times, while deployed the vessel became the first Virginia-class submarine to fire its missiles in combat. The Warner fired six Tomahawk missiles at Syrian targets back in April.

“They feel incredibly proud to have been able to participate in something like that. it doesn’t happen very often and we would all, but when called upon they answer," said Lieutenant Commander Burt Canfield. He lead the crew and submarine.

“I have a crew who’s morale is incredibly high," said Canfield. The crew had such a high moral for 6-months, they even made a holiday video asking if Santa can find them underwater.

USS John Warner is the 12th Virginia-class attack submarine and the first to be named after a person, retired Virginia Senator John Warner. It was commissioned in 2015.

The Warner arrived at its homeport of Naval Station Norfolk on Wednesday morning.

