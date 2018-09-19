Naval Air Station Oceana, Va. (WVEC) — The U.S. Navy's master jet base in Hampton Roads will host its 59th air show on Saturday and Sunday. The event at Naval Air Station Oceana celebrates military and civilian aviation.

As the base marks its 75th anniversary, the air show is dedicated to "75 Years of Naval Aviation in the Virginia Beach."

Gates open at 8 a.m., and flying starts at 10 a.m.

The show will feature the Blue Angels and the Canadian Snowbirds.

Ocena-based Naval aviators will pilot their F/A-18 Super Hornets in the Air Power Demonstration that includes high speed passes, an in-flight refueling demonstration and other maneuvers all accompanied by pyrotechnics.

On Saturday, the Beach Blast begins at 6:30 p.m. with a free concert at the 31st Street Park, an F/A-18 Super Hornet after-burner flyover, night parachute jumps, and an introduction of the men and women of the Blue Angels.

For more information on the NAS Oceana Air Show.

The Virginia Beach Police warns drivers of temporary road closures on London Bridge Road between Central Drive and International Parkway due to the air show. The closures will be as follows:

Thursday, September 20th - from Noon to 4:30 p.m.

Friday, September 21st - from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 22nd - from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 23rd - from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Absolutely no traffic will be allowed on that section of London Bridge Road during these times for safety reasons, according to Virginia Beach Police.

Advanced warning signs will be posted advising motorists of the alternate routes.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC