PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A boater had to be medevaced from a boat in the Chesapeake Bay in Virginia on Friday.

Around 2:20 p.m. the Coast Guard received a call from the man's wife. She said her 53-year-old husband became ill and fatigued and needed to be taken to a hospital. A Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City, a 45-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Station Milford Haven, and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Dolphin all responded.

The boat crews were also to anchor the couple's boat and safely transfer the man to be taken away by the helicopter. The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

"At the same time we received the phone call from the ill man’s wife, we also received an alert from the man’s personal locator beacon, PLB, notifying us of his location and that he was in distress," Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristopher Gordon, search and rescue coordinator at Sector Hampton Roads said in a press release. "Thanks to the quick actions of his wife, like activating the PLB, we were able to pinpoint the couple’s location and get him the proper medical attention that he required quickly.”

