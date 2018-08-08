VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) —

The faces of our future military leaders -- midshipmen from 64 different universities around the country gathered at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Wednesday.

The ROTC students are getting important summer training that will help them determine which path they’ll end up taking after school.

“It’s a unique opportunity to let them know about leadership opportunities later in their career,” said Captain Ty Britt, Commander of Coastal Riverine Group Two.

The Riverine group is a sector of surface warfare within the Navy that focuses on harbor security and port defense.

The group is hosting this week’s training at the base.

Simulators give the students a real feel for what the job is like so they can ultimately decide if surface warfare is in their future.

“It’s an orientation into their military training,” said Cpt. Lyle Hall.

