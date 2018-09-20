NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — All this week, 13News Now is surprising some local military families facing hardships.

Thursday's recipient is the Tunstall family.

Winni Tunstall is a paramedic in Virginia Beach. Winni's husband, Bryan, is a Navy sailor, who sprung into action the moment someone needed help.

"A few years ago on my husband's ship he had a pump fall on a friend of his, which he removed," Winni remembered.

That pump, according to Winni, was about 400 pounds. The courageous act caused herniated disks in Bryan's back.

The medical troubles for this family of five, haven't stopped them.

"After I had my son, I wound up with a vascular disease, I get random blood clots at random times," said Winni.

13News Now was honored to surprise the family of five with a $500 gift card to be used anywhere as they see fit.

