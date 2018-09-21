VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Tiana is a military wife with four kids and a full-time job. From her positive outlook on life, you would never know that she also suffers from Lupus.

Tiana has been open about her struggles with Lupus in hopes of helping others and because of her selflessness, we decided to surprise her with $500.

"You know I try not to wear it on my sleeve too much because everybody's going through something," Tiana said.

"The Lord just leads me to share. You think less about what you're going through and serve others, it helps you go through it a little more with grace."

