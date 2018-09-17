PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — On a sunny September day, Ashley Hudson watches three of her six children board the bus to school. Then, she and her husband, Petty Officer First Class IT Shawn Koettel, spend the morning with their youngest kids at the park across the street from their home.

It's the picture-perfect that, according to Ashley, almost was not. "I look back and I'm not quite sure how we made it through it all," Hudson says.

Military Dream Week: Lending a helping hand to local service members

The Navy brought Shawn, Ashley, and their three children at the time -- plus one on the way -- back to Hampton Roads in 2014. But about four years later, the course of the next pregnancy would disrupt the entire family.

“The baby had no fluid around him,” Hudson says. “My placenta was growing outside of the uterus. They thought it was growing into my bladder. And their advisement was immediate termination and an immediate hysterectomy.”

As the couple wrestled with a life-altering decision, simple advice from a friend made the difference: “Where there is a heartbeat, there is hope,” says Hudson. So, Ashley and Shawn pushed forward with the pregnancy.

Following complications for both mother and baby, Tyberius Koettel was born nearly 13 weeks premature and spent 100 days in a neonatal intensive care unit.

But today, Tyberius completes his family.

“It all ended the way it should, and we got to bring him home and try to figure out how to be a family of eight now,” Hudson says.

As he sleeps peacefully, Tyberius doesn’t appear to have a care in the world. But his parents do, because he still has a long and costly fight ahead. That’s why 13News Now surprised this family with $500 to help.

After the surprise, Shawn shared a few words of appreciation with 13News Now.

“Thank you very much,” says Koettel. “We really appreciate y’all coming out and seeing us and hearing our story. It’s been a rough few months, but we’ll get through. Thank you.”

