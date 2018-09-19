VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — All this week, 13News Now is surprising some local military families facing hardships.

Wednesday’s recipient is the Bowstring family of Virginia Beach.

Zachary Bowstring serves in the U.S. Navy while his wife, Stacey, operates a small business out of their home.

But she spends most of her day raising four young kids ages 2-8, including their nephew. And the couple is expecting another child soon.

“Financially we struggle, we do the best we can, I run a small business out of my house, the best that I can do,” Stacey said.

Between the four children, car problems and a recent surgery, it isn’t easy making ends meet. But through all the hardships, Stacey stays upbeat.

“You just gotta embrace it and embrace the crazy because you get one life and might as well be happy doing it,” she said.

13News Now was honored to surprise the family with a $500 gift card to be used anywhere as they see fit.

“You guys are gonna make me cry,” Stacey said. “It does help. Every little bit goes a long way and I’ve learned how to do that so this is quite a blessing. Thank you.”

© 2018 WVEC