PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — On Saturday, the Salty Dawgs Motorcycle Riding Club gave a huge donation to the Portsmouth Fisher House.

They raised more than $12,000 from their 12th Annual Poker Run, for an accumulated total over the years of over $105,000.

Back in April, the club rode through Hampton Roads to raise funds for the program. The organizer told us it's all for the veterans.

“It's important for us to give back and all of us are veterans or active duty or retired,” said Salty Dawgs Vice-president Clint Deardorff. “And what better way to give back than to help the ones who have supported us all these years.”

The Fisher House Foundation provides home-like lodging to military personnel and their families while they’re being treated at military hospitals across the country and overseas.

This donation went to the house which supports Naval Medical Center Portsmouth.

© 2018 WVEC