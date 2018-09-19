VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — NAS Oceana is hosting its 59th Air Show — which showcases military and civilian aviation — this weekend.

The air show is Saturday, Sept. 22 and Sunday, Sept. 23.

This year's show is dedicated to "75 Years of Naval Aviation in the Virginia Beach," a news release said.

NAS Oceana celebrates its 75th anniversary this year.

Gates open at 8 a.m. and flying starts at 10 a.m.

The show will feature the Blue Angels and the Canadian Snowbirds.

Virginia Beach-based Naval aviators will pilot their F/A-18 Super Hornets in the Air Power Demonstration that includes high speed passes, an in-flight refueling demonstration and other maneuvers all accompanied by pyrotechnics.

On Saturday, the Beach Blast begins at 6:30 p.m. with a free concert at the 31st Street Park, an F/A-18 Super Hornet after-burner flyover, night parachute jumps, and an introduction of the men and women of the Blue Angels.

For more information on the NAS Oceana Air Show.

