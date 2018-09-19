Naval Air Station Oceana, Va. (WVEC) — The U.S. Navy's master jet base in Hampton Roads will host its 59th air show September 22 and September 23. The event at Naval Air Station Oceana celebrates military and civilian aviation.

As the base marks its 75th anniversary, the air show is dedicated to "75 Years of Naval Aviation in the Virginia Beach."

Gates open at 8 a.m., and flying starts at 10 a.m.

The show will feature the Blue Angels and the Canadian Snowbirds.

Ocena-based Naval aviators will pilot their F/A-18 Super Hornets in the Air Power Demonstration that includes high speed passes, an in-flight refueling demonstration and other maneuvers all accompanied by pyrotechnics.

On Saturday, the Beach Blast begins at 6:30 p.m. with a free concert at the 31st Street Park, an F/A-18 Super Hornet after-burner flyover, night parachute jumps, and an introduction of the men and women of the Blue Angels.

For more information on the NAS Oceana Air Show.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC