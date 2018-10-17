The Navy is hosting its annual Retiree Summit and Career Fair at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story on Nov. 2.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Rockwell Hall Gym.

Guest speakers, vendors, medical representatives and prospective employers will give transitioning service members, military retirees, family members, and surviving spouses information on pay, benefits and legislative initiatives.

The summit kicks off 10 a.m. from Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, Veteran’s Affairs (VA), DFAS and TRICARE. A panel discussion will provide information on policies and issues affecting retirees.

Naval Medical Center Portsmouth will staff a health and information fair and administer free flu shots to retirees. Participants can also expect more than 40 employers, colleges and universities supporting the Job and Educational Fair.

Military, federal and community organization representatives will be on site to provide information about topics of interest such as the Defense Finance and Accounting Services (DFAS).

