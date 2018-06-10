WASHINGTON (AP) - The Pentagon has released the identity of a U.S. soldier killed in Afghanistan.

The Defense Department says 23-year-old specialist James A. Slape from Morehead City, North Carolina, died Thursday as a result of wounds sustained from an improvised explosive device in Helmand Province. The incident is under investigation.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of Sgt. James Slape losing his life while serving our Country,’ said Maj. Gen. Greg Lusk, Adjutant General of the North Carolina National Guard. “We honor his courage, his selfless service and we extend our deepest sympathy to his family, friends, and fellow Soldiers as we hold them firmly in our hearts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Slape was assigned to the 60th Troop Command of the North Carolina Army National Guard of Washington, North Carolina. His unit deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel and Resolute Support, in April 2018. The unit is scheduled to return to the U.S. in the spring of 2019.

When told of the news of Sgt. Slape’s death in combat, the Governor of North Carolina, Roy Cooper made the following statement:

National Guard members step up and answer the call to service wherever they are needed, whether at home to help during a natural disaster or overseas to protect our national security. They leave their homes, their families and their jobs and put their lives on the line for us. On behalf of the people of North Carolina, I honor the service and sacrifice of Sgt. James Slape and offer our deepest sympathy to his loved ones and his fellow soldiers.

Slape joined the North Carolina National Guard in 2013 and graduated from the Explosive Ordnance School as an Explosive Ordnance Specialist in 2015.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

