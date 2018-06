NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- NCIS has determined the death of a sailor from a Norfolk-based helicopter squadron was a suicide.

According to officials, the sailor was working as a maintainer at the helicopter squadron. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Officials say the sailor's name will not be released.

