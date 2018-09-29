PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A new fast attack nuclear-powered submarine that's named after the state of Indiana has been commissioned in Florida.

The nearly 380-foot-long USS Indiana entered service Saturday following the U.S. Navy commissioning ceremony in Port Canaveral, Florida.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb spoke at the ceremony, calling the new vessel a "modern marvel."

The sub can reach speeds of more than 25 knots, and it's powered by a reactor that won't need refueling during the ship's entire planned life.

Construction began in 2012 on the USS Indiana, which is the Navy's 16th Virginia-class fast attack submarine.

The sub was constructed by Huntington Ingalls Industries in partnership with the Electric Boat division of General Dynamics in Newport News.

The submarine is the fourth vessel to be named after Indiana. Two others were battleships - one used during the 1898 Spanish-American War and the other during World War II.

