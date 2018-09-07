MANAMA, Bahrain (WVEC) -- A sailor assigned to the Norfolk-based USS Jason Dunham died from injuries sustained while conducting small boat training, according to the U.S. Navy.

The sailor was identified as 23-year-old Ensign Sarah Mitchell from Feasterville, Pennsylvania. She was apart of the small boat operations on July 8th when an incident occurred in the Red Sea. She was medically evacuated to a hospital in Aqaba, Jordan, but succumbed to her injuries.

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham is currently deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. It is ensuring maritime stability and security in the Central region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.

The ship was named after Corporal Jason L. Dunham. He was born on 10 November 1981 in Scio, New York. He was 22-year-old when he died in Karabilah, Iraq. A grenade was dropped by an insurgent and Dunham covered the explosive to safe two nearby marines.

