NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Norfolk police officers said Thursday that a body pulled from the Elizabeth River earlier this month was that of an airman.

The U.S. Air Force said Staff Sgt. Jose Antonio Ramirez was assigned to the 27th Special Operations Contracting Squadron at Cannon Air Force Base.

Ramirez's body was in the water near The Waterside District on July 14. Ramirez was 24 years old.

Police officers are continuing their investigation. They are waiting for the medical examiner's office to determine how Ramirez died.

