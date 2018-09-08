Oceana: 75 Years of Excellence

Triumph and tragedy through seven-and-a-half decades at Oceana

It's like a scene straight out of Hollywood, with sleek planes, heroic pilots, and anxious loved ones awaiting their aviators' return.

Except it's not some movie. It's real, and it happens at Oceana all the time for the past 75 years. The time-honored homecoming after a long deployment plays out on the flight line of the master jet base several times every year.

"Since their inception in the 1940's, Oceana, Fentress and Dam Neck really have been supporting armed forces that have fought in every armed conflict from World War II to today's missions in Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan," said Captain Chad Vincelette, who became the base's 45th commanding officer back in March.

Asked if it felt like a dream come true to take command, Vincelette said yes.

"I feel like I won the lottery. Being a local kid, grew up here, my Dad flew out of here," he said. "I've flown my whole career out of here, so, it really is a dream come true for me to be commanding officer of Oceana."

He added base's 75th anniversary is an occasion well worth celebrating.

"The 75th anniversary really is a celebration of the men and women who have served at Oceana -- both military and civilian -- because we have a lot of civilians that work here as well," said Oceana commanding officer Captain Chad Vincelette. "And it's also really a celebration of the relationship between the Navy and the cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach."

Of course, there have been times of difficulty and heartache, including earlier this year when Oceana lost two officers in an aviation mishap, and six years ago, when a jet crashed into a nearby apartment complex. Miraculously, no one was hurt in that accident.

In every such instance, the base community came together, rallied, and carried on. That's what professional war-fighters do.

"It's what we do," said Vincelette. "You realize those are our brothers-in-arms, that when you lose them it's like losing a piece of your own family. But you have to go on, because there's a bigger piece to the mission you need to do. And then you realize that they would want you to carry on and continue the mission."

Rear Admiral Roy Kelley is Commander of Naval Air Force Atlantic. AIRLANT's mission is to ensure fleet assets are prepared to deploy in response to any national security requirements or in support of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response.

Kelley, who spent many of his younger years flying out of Oceana himself, knows exactly how important the facility is, as well as the people who populate it.

"The location being right there, close to the Atlantic Ocean allows us to get in operating ranges right there off the coast. Very convenient," he said.