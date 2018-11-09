VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — About 75 aircraft will leave Naval Air Station Oceana to avoid possible damage related to Hurricane Florence.

F/A-18 Super Hornets will begin to reposition to areas inland beginning Wednesday, and are assigned to Strike Fighter Squadrons 106 (VFA-106), the “Gladiators”, the “Fighting Blacklions” of VFA-103, and the “Pukin’ Dogs” from VFA-143.

Later in the day Wednesday, other aircraft assigned to NAS Oceana will also depart. Planes undergoing maintenance will remain behind in their hangers.

Meanwhile, aircraft assigned to Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton have begun to relocate to Ohio, while ships at Naval Station Norfolk have sortied out to sea in advance of the oncoming storm.

