NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring says two businesses that claimed to be charities actually preyed on Virginians who simply tried to help veterans and service members.

On Thursday, the Commonwealth of Virginia announced it was going after them as part of "Operation Donate with Honor," a nationwide crackdown on fraudulent charities that exploit the veteran community.

According to Herring, "Hearts 2 Heroes Inc." and "Operation Troop Aid Inc." claimed the money they raised would go toward care packages for service men and women, but instead their staff members pocketed the money.

See Also: Charity call to 'help the vets' was a scam, and so were many others, says FTC

While most charities are trustworthy, patrons must be vigilant, said Art Taylor, the president of Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance.

"No one wants to say no to a charity that is purportedly supporting veterans. We all want to help these heroes," he said, speaking at the FTC event. "And yet there are instances in which we have to be careful."

The BBB and the Federal Trade Commission posted new educational information on their sites for consumers to better spot potential scammers.

"So we encourage all Americans to be generous," Taylor said, "but to take a few minutes and do your homework and make sure that every dollar that you donate ends with a charity that can actually do the work."

In a news release, Herring said the following of the two organizations that Virginia is suing:

Hearts 2 Heroes

Attorney General Herring has filed a lawsuit against Hearts 2 Heroes, a for-profit company doing business under the name Active Duty Support Services Inc. The business conducts door-to-door sales of “care packages” that will allegedly be sent to service members overseas. The lawsuit alleges violations of the Virginia Consumer Protection Act and Virginia’s Solicitation of Contributions law through misrepresentations regarding the nature of the business and the care packages purchased, and the use of donated funds. The lawsuit alleges that the charity violated state charitable solicitation laws in the following manner:

Leading prospective donors to believe that Hearts 2 Heroes is a charity, when it is not, or that donations made are tax deductible, when they are not;

Delivering care packages if delivered at all, to military bases in the United States, not overseas as represented;

Representing to consumers that staff were veterans or volunteers when in fact those staff were not veterans or volunteers; and

Employing staff who would “skim” cash donations for themselves.

The lawsuit asks the court to prohibit Hearts 2 Heroes from continuing to solicit donations, as well as award restitution to the affected consumers or impose a constructive trust on all funds received so that they will be distributed for legitimate charitable purposes. The suit also seeks an award of civil penalties, and reimbursement of the Commonwealth’s costs, investigative expenses and attorneys’ fees.

Operation Troop Aid Inc.

Attorney General Herring has entered into a settlement between 16 states and Operation Troop Aid Inc. and its president and chief executive officer to resolve a multistate investigation of the charity. The settlement resolves allegations that the Tennessee-based charity violated state charitable solicitation laws, including Virginia’s Solicitation of Contributions law, by improperly spending funds for purposes other than their solicited purpose and using unfair, false, misleading, or deceptive solicitation and business practices.

The multistate group alleges the charity violated state charitable solicitation laws in the following manner:

Failing to conduct proper oversight of a commercial co-venture called “Operation Teddy Bear,” in which certain retail stores sold teddy bears in military uniforms that would supposedly provide a fixed dollar amount to the charity for each bear sold for the express purpose of sending care packages to service members;

Failing to maintain donated funds as restricted funds, even when designated for a particular purpose, and spending funds improperly on non-charitable purposes; and

Using donated funds for purposes other than those expressly represented as the charitable purpose of the charity, and engaging in unfair, false, misleading, or deceptive solicitation and business practices.

The settlement requires the charity to dissolve and prohibits the president and chief executive officer, Mark Woods, from becoming an employee, officer, director, board member, or assuming any fiduciary role with a nonprofit corporation, and from soliciting on behalf of a nonprofit corporation. The charity and Woods are also prohibited from violating state charitable solicitation statutes. The settlement includes a $10,000 civil penalty enforceable by all the states to be held in abeyance to ensure compliance with the injunctive terms of the settlement.

© 2018 WVEC. Contributing: USA TODAY