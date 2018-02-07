WASHINGTON (WVEC) -- The remains of a soldier killed in the Korean War that were accounted for last year will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery later this month.

Army Sgt. 1st Class Elmore B. Goodwin of Norfolk was reported missing in action on November 27, 1950. When no information regarding the 25-year-old was reported by returning American POWs, Goodwin was declared deceased as of December 31, 1953.

According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, in 1998 a witness reported to a joint U.S./North Korean recovery team that human remains were found in a cornfield in Kujang District. The remains were repatriated to the U.S. Army Central Identification Laboratory in Hawaii.

Using modern technology, the remains were finally identified as being Goodwin's in 2017. Goodwin will be buried at Arlington with full military honors on July 9.

