NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Secretary of Energy Rick Perry is in Hampton Roads Friday, to tour one of the Navy's newest nuclear-powered submarines.

Earlier this year, USS John Warner (SSN-785) returned from its maiden deployment. The Virginia-class attack submarine traveled the world, logging more than 30,000 nautical miles during its seven months at sea.

According to the Military Times, while deployed the vessel became the first Virginia-class submarine to fire its missiles in combat. The Warner fired six Tomahawk missiles at Syrian targets back in April.

USS John Warner is the 12th Virginia-class attack submarine and the first to be named after a person, retired Virginia Senator John Warner. It was commissioned in 2015.

In addition to seeing the Warner at Naval Station Norfolk, Secretary Perry is also expected to speak at the Virginia Energy and National Security Forum.

