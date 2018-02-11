NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Secretary of Energy Rick Perry was in Hampton Roads Friday, touring one of the Navy's newest nuclear-powered submarines.

Earlier this year, USS John Warner (SSN-785) returned from its maiden deployment. The Virginia-class attack submarine traveled the world, logging more than 30,000 nautical miles during its seven months at sea.

According to the Military Times, while deployed the vessel became the first Virginia-class submarine to fire its missiles in combat. The Warner fired six Tomahawk missiles at Syrian targets back in April.

USS John Warner is the 12th Virginia-class attack submarine and the first to be named after a person, retired Virginia Senator John Warner. It was commissioned in 2015.

Following the tour, Perry spoke at the Virginia Energy and National Security Forum, where he talked up America’s growing oil and gas industry.

Speaking to local business leaders and energy representatives, Perry said America has a responsibility to make fossil fuel energy cleaner and more efficient.

