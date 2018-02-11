NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — As the nation builds towards a 355-ship Navy, a new regional collaboration called "America Builds & Repairs Great Ships" aims to bring together all the stakeholders in the ship-building, and ship repair industries and the community as a whole.

"What this particular initiative does is it allows us to again focus around our common objective, which is workforce development and stimulating the economic development we need in the area, to develop a career-ready skilled workforce," said Keisha Pexton, Director of Learning and Development Innovation a Newport News Shipbuilding.

The plan is to work together to ensure a pipeline of workers is ready to fill these jobs in the future, and the jobs stay here by encouraging area schools to teach young people the skills they'll need.

It's all about workforce development, recruitment, talent acquisition, and employee retention. Literally, it will be one team, one fight.

"We don't need to be competing across industries for the same skilled workforce," said Pexton.

Retired vice admiral Dave Architzel, now an executive at Fairlead Integrated shipyard in Newport News, agrees.

"If you're going to build a 355 ship Navy, you can't do it through only building new ships," he said. "You've got to sustain a large number of what you have or you'll never get there."

The America Builds & Repairs Great Ships effort will formally launch next Tuesday.

