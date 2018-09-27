WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVEC) — In 2016 -- the most recent data available -- the suicide rate for veterans was 1.5 times greater than for Americans who never served in the military. According to a new report out this week, the suicide rate of veterans aged 18 to 34 steadily increased from 2006 to 2016, with a jump of more than 10 percent from 2015 to 2016.

That translates into 45 deaths per 100,000 veterans, the highest of any age group.

VA officials say they've made "great strides in crisis intervention." But members of the House Veterans Affairs Committee said that's not good enough.

"The veteran is not a number," said Rep. Phil Roe (R-Tennessee). "He is someone who has fallen through the cracks, regardless of good intentions."

Rep. Timothy Walz (D-Minnesota) said action is needed. "If we lost one veteran, it is one too many," he said. "They need together to identify root causes and figure out a constructive holistic way to turn the tide in the veterans suicide epidemic."

Witnesses testified that much more needs to be done.

"I've had brothers-in-arms take their own lives, leaving all who love them to wonder why," said LCOL James Lorraine (USAF-ret.) of the American Warrior Project.

Mike Richardson of Wounded Warrior Project also weighed in. He said, "Suicide prevention can't just be about saving someone's life when they are in crisis. It must be about creating a life that's worth living."

In Virginia, the issue of veteran suicide hits home. In 2014, the most recent year for which these statistics are available, 227 veterans committed suicide in the state. Of those, 214 were men and 13 were women.

The VA has a toll free confidential Veterans Crisis Hotline. It's 1-800-273-8255. Press 1.

