NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — All gates at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads have reopened to incoming and outgoing traffic after a suspicious package was found at a building earlier Friday morning.

According to a Facebook post, the package was discovered at shipping and receiving in one of the buildings on the Navy installation.

Initial tests by emergency responders came back negative for any hazardous material.

Personnel are still asked to remain clear of the Marine Corps Forces Command Building near Forrestal Drive.

