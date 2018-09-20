NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A guided-missile destroyer is heading out to sea. On Thursday morning, USS Mitscher (DDG-57) left Naval Station Norfolk.

Jacob and Katie Milham said they've been through deployments before, but not as husband and wife. Katie said it’s going to be tough.

"When communication is at sparse as it is, when he's on the ship... it kind of stinks," she said.

PHOTOS: USS Mitscher deploys

Commanding Officer Ian Scaliatine said the ship's last deployment was in 2014. Starting Thursday morning, sailors will be at sea for about seven and a half months in the Middle East and the Mediterranean.

Commander Scaliatine said, "This ship carries amazing capabilities and the technology on board is literally second to none. We are there for flexibility and presence. To be there showing the American flag and that our values are represented across the world."

Families said they can't wait to see their loved ones again soon.

"We are excited already, for that homecoming already, trust me," Katie Milham explained.

