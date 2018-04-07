NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Hundreds braved the heat and the humidity for a chance to see an active guided missile cruiser up close.

The USS Monterey (CG 61) arrived in Downtown Norfolk for July 4th, and crew members offered tours to the public. Visitor Madeline Roberts said she was excited to see the ship with her one-month-old baby and husband.

“I have never been on a ship so I wanted to see what it was like on the inside,” said Roberts.

13NewsNow got a tour of the ship, provided by Lieutenant Junior Grade Josh Fields. Fields navigated the ship through the Red Sea in April 2018 when it fired 30 Tomahawk missiles into Syria.

“We’re fighting for freedom, not just for the United States, we’re fighting for freedom for everyone,” said Fields. “For the freedoms for democracy and just the ability to do that is an honor and a privilege.”

Navy Veteran Tim Countryman took a tour of the ship and said it was incredibly nostalgic since he served on the USS San Jacinto from 1990-1993.

“The San Jacinto was one of the first to fire a Tomahawk missile during Desert Shield-Desert Storm and I was the leading petty officer at the time,” said Countryman. “So coming back and seeing some of the equipment and all that…it just brings back memories.”

Sailors on board the ship said its motto, “Rough-in battle, ready in peace” was incredibly symbolic, with no better way to showcase it than July 4.

