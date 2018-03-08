NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The homeports of three aircraft carriers are changing, including one will soon call Norfolk home.

On Thursday, the U.S. Navy announced that the Nimitz-class aircraft carriers, the USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), and USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) will all move to different homeports.

USS Abraham Lincoln will move from Naval Station Norfolk to San Diego while rejoining the Pacific Fleet.

180507-N-AD724-1012 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 7, 2018) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) transits the Atlantic Ocean. Abraham Lincoln is underway conducting carrier qualifications and training.

Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Shane Bryan

John C. Stennis will move from Bremerton, Washington to Norfolk, in part, for carrier maintenance. It needs a reactor complex overhaul, also known as midlife refueling, at Newport News Shipbuilding.

Lastly, the USS Carl Vinson will move to Bremerton, Washington.

RELATED: Sailors, families celebrate Thanksgiving aboard USS Abraham Lincoln

RELATED: Read Across America: Local sailors read to students

© 2018 WVEC