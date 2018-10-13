NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The Los Angeles fast-attack submarine USS Newport News (SSN 750) will return to Naval Station Norfolk on Saturday.

The submarine is returning from deployment of the 6th Fleet area of operations.

The USS Newport News steamed more than 30,000 nautical miles, according to a Navy news release.

The submarine will arrive around 11 a.m.

USS Newport News has a crew of 18 officers and 148 sailors.

The submarine, the third U.S. ship to bear the name of the Virginia shipbuilding city, is 360 feet long, displaces 6,900 tons of water, and can travel in excess of 20 knots.

