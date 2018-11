NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) is returning to Naval Station Norfolk on Sunday.

The ship — it has more than 300 sailors serving aboard — is returning from a deployment to Navy’s 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation.

