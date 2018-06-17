VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., (WVEC) -- The USS Gunston Hall will deploy with more than 500 sailors and Marines to the U.S. Southern Command area, according to a news release.

The U.S. Southern Command area includes Central and South America.

The dock landing ship will depart from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story on Monday.

The ship will pick up Marines from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit in North Carolina before it deploys to South America.

Check for updates Monday on 13NewsNow.com when the USS Gunston Hall deploys.

© 2018 WVEC